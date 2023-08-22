State leaders remind students, parents about OK2SAY

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - As kids head back to school, state leaders are reminding students and parents about the student safety program OK2SAY.

Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel, State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice, and Michigan State Police (MSP) Director Col. Joe Gasper have teamed up to put the OK2SAY tip line at the forefront of the minds of students and parents.

“OK2SAY gives students the ability to report concerns directly, confidentially and with the understanding that caring adults will be involved and provide help,” said Nessel. “OK2SAY gives students a voice to break the code of silence by equipping authorities with the information needed to respond to threats and avert tragedy.”

OK2SAY allows students to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at students, school employees, or schools in this state, the AG’s office said.

OK2SAY has received nearly 40,342 tips since the program was launched in 2014, the AG’s office said. Tips are categorized into 30 types, and the top five are: suicide threats, bullying, drugs, “other” (e.g., anxiety, stress, depression, and harassment) and threats.

Nessel, Rice, and Gasper are also reminding principals to fill out, or update, the online OK2SAY School Contact Form. The emergency, after-hours contact information will allow OK2SAY technicians to communicate with school staff about potential harm or criminal activities directed at students, school employees, and schools.

OK2SAY is available statewide for all schools, the AG’s office said, adding schools are encouraged to use the resources provided by the state to help spread awareness about the student safety program.

Nessel released a video in 2022 which explains the potential charges someone could face if they make a threat of violence against a school.

The charges could include:

  • Communicating a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony;
  • Calling in a bomb threat, a four-year felony;
  • Malicious use of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor; and
  • Threatening violence against school employee or student, a one-year misdemeanor.

If anyone receives a threat, or is aware of a threat of violence against their community, contact local law enforcement or call 911.

The following are ways to submit an OK2SAY non-emergency tip:

