SVSU gearing up for season opener against Winona State

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Valley State football team is just ten days away from their regular season opener against Winona State.

The Cardinals have a big time battle for the starting quarterback position. Not one, not two, but three guys are still in the running.

The team believes all three can get the job done and they look forward to putting up points with whoever earns the job.

SVSU plays Winona State on Thursday, August 31 at 6pm at Harvey Randall Wickes Memorial Stadium.

