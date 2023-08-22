Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday and happy first day of school for today’s round of students who are headed back. We have five things you need to know before you get your day started.

1. Flint Community Schools looking into what to do about its abandoned buildings being targets of vandalism. The latest incident happened Monday after around 3 p.m., when Flint Fire Department responded to the former Williams Elementary School for a fire. Prevent vandalism by calling police or the district if you see something unusual.

2. Included in the latest state education budget, new funding allows all public school students, from Pre-K to 12th grade, to get one breakfast meal and one lunch meal for free. Extra items, like drinks, extra meals and snacks will have to be purchased.

3. Genesee County Animal Control reopens today after a potentially deadly virus shut it down. The shelter closed after a Parvo virus outbreak. The shelter had to toss some toys they couldn’t save, so the shelter is currently asking for donations. Genesee County Animal Control reopens at noon.

4. Portions of Clio are still under a precautionary boil water advisory. It’s for anyone living in the area of Butler St. from North Mill to Cherry St. The advisory was put in place after a loss in pressure after connecting a new water main.

5. Sanford residents can now enjoy a cup of coffee or tea! Biggby of Sanford is a special drive-thru only location, offering hot, iced and frozen drinks. It’s located in the Sanford Food Center on W. Saginaw Rd. It opened at 5:30 a.m.

Have a successful first day of school and hope you are all awake and ready to take on the day! Catch TV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at Nine weekdays.

