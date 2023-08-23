Bay City officer injured in off-duty crash on road to recovery

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – An officer from the Bay City Department of Public Safety is on the road to recovery after a serious off-duty crash left him with traumatic injuries.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Officer Sparkes was involved in a serious, off-duty motorcycle crash, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 103 said.

Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell said he was not found for several hours due to the location of the crash, adding it happened on the ramp from westbound U.S. 10 to northbound I-75.

According to Lodge 103, Sparkes suffered traumatic injuries and will require months of rehabilitation before he can return to full-duty.

“Sparkes Strong” T-shirts are being sold by Lodge 103 to help Sparkes on his road to recovery. Shirts can be purchased by clicking here.

Orders will be fulfilled and shipped directly to the buyers after the sale has completed on Sept. 10, Lodge 103 said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.