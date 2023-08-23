Destruction Depot rage room opens Fenton location

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The veteran-owned rage room Destruction Depot has opened a new location in Fenton - Destruction Depot 2.

“Destruction Depot 2 is an alcohol-free facility providing a fun, sober environment that is great for teens, families with older kids, corporate events, or just a fun night out,” owners Matt and Rachel Crawford said.

Destruction Depot 2 has expanded offerings beyond its three rage rooms, including six lanes of traditional axe throwing, two lanes of virtual axe throwing, and a virtual shooting gallery. These offerings were added based on the success of its first location in Livingston County.

Each of the traditional axe throwing lanes can hold up to four people at a time. The lanes have end-grain block targets with projected images and offers a variety of throwing implements such as axes, knives, ninja stars, and shovels.

Customers who are looking for a less intense axe throwing experience can try virtual axe throwing, which has foam axes to throw for lower impact.

The virtual shooting gallery has a large screen that hides sensor pads. Up to six customers at a time can shoot Nerf-style balls out of a paintball gun at projected images of bottles.

The virtual shooting gallery and virtual axe throwing offerings are the first of their kind in the Midwest, the Crawfords said.

The facility also has a party room for hosting birthday, bachelor, bachelorette, or divorce parties.

Destruction Depot was, and still is, the first rage room in Livingston County. Now, Destruction Depot 2 will be the only rage room open in Genesee County, according to the Crawfords.

Destruction Depot 2 is located at 1380 North Leroy St. in Fenton. It is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone ages 13-and-up are welcome.

