Dow Chemical conducting drill, sirens to sound

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Dow Chemical will be conducting a drill Wednesday afternoon to test its warning sirens on site.

Michigan Operations will be conducting a state wide emergency drill exercise on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 23, according to Dow Great Lakes Bay Region (GLBR).

“Dow’s Emergency Services team will activate the warning sirens and lights to simulate an actual event,” Dow GLBR said.

Midland County Central Dispatch said the sirens will activate sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., adding it will not be sounding the community warning sirens for this exercise.

Dow GLBR said drills like this are performed to further improve its preparedness for an unplanned event.

The safety of Dow’s employees and community remain top priority to the company.

Read next:
Destruction Depot rage room opens Fenton location
Destruction Depot Rage Room
Bay City officer injured in off-duty crash on road to recovery
"Sparkes Strong" T-shirts
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Prosecutors prepare evidence in trial of 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay City commissioners have approved a plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the...
Bay City Bridge Partners looks to city officials for assistance
Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
Money (generic)
‘Incredible’: Saginaw Co. woman wins $2M Mega Millions prize
The Flint Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant school on Monday, shedding light on...
Abandoned Flint school buildings targeted by vandals
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

Here's a look at our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 23
Fire truck sirens generic
Two mid-MI fire departments receive funding for equipment, public safety
Destruction Depot Rage Room
Destruction Depot rage room opens Fenton location
"Sparkes Strong" T-shirts
Bay City officer injured in off-duty crash on road to recovery