Dow Chemical conducting drill, sirens to sound

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Dow Chemical will be conducting a drill Wednesday afternoon to test its warning sirens on site.

Michigan Operations will be conducting a state wide emergency drill exercise on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 23, according to Dow Great Lakes Bay Region (GLBR).

“Dow’s Emergency Services team will activate the warning sirens and lights to simulate an actual event,” Dow GLBR said.

Midland County Central Dispatch said the sirens will activate sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., adding it will not be sounding the community warning sirens for this exercise.

Dow GLBR said drills like this are performed to further improve its preparedness for an unplanned event.

The safety of Dow’s employees and community remain top priority to the company.

