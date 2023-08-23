High-risk groups advised to wear face masks, some experts say

FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.
FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It might be time to dig out your face masks again.

A growing number of experts say high-risk individuals should mask up.

The experts are warning high-risk individuals and their caretakers to take precautions in crowds amid a recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have a broad policy for adopting masks.

The agency does recommend universal masking where the virus is at high levels, but nowhere in the country has reached that threshold yet.

About 85 counties were in the medium threshold for reporting COVID-19 cases with a quarter of those in Florida.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay City commissioners have approved a plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the...
Bay City Bridge Partners looks to city officials for assistance
Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
Money (generic)
‘Incredible’: Saginaw Co. woman wins $2M Mega Millions prize
The Flint Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant school on Monday, shedding light on...
Abandoned Flint school buildings targeted by vandals
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

SVSU's residence halls will be filled to capacity for the 2023-2024 academic year. Roughly 70%...
Freshman begin to move-in at SVSU
Send us your back to school photos for a chance to be included on our platforms.
August 23: First day of school photo submissions!
The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the...
Borrowers urged to sign up for new student loan repayment program
The lineup for Wednesday's GOP debate is set, but the current front-runner has declined to...
GOP presidential hopefuls to face off in debate