‘I’m excited for it’: SVSU students moving in, getting ready for school year

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Move-in crews, golf carts, and families were all over the campus of Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) on Wednesday, Aug. 23 to get ready for another school year.

“We have over 900 freshmen moving in and that’s exciting. So, yes this is a perfect day,” said George Grant Jr., the president of SVSU.

SVSU has started to welcome its students back to campus. Incoming freshmen were first on the list to get to move into their housing for the year, carrying boxes, hugging family goodbye, and getting themselves prepared for their college journey.

“I want to meet all my roommates, kind of talk around with the baseball team and see how everything works out and like, get in my routine. I’m excited for it,” said Ryan Jarvis, an incoming SVSU freshman from Macomb Township.

Jarvis said he wasn’t expecting his summer after graduating high school to go by so fast.

“I can’t believe it’s already here. Like, the whole process of picking a college, and now, you know, it’s time to move in. So, I can’t believe it’s already here. It’s awesome,” he said.

According to the website Niche, SVSU is ranked number one in the nation for student housing out of four-year public universities. So, with residence halls being filled this school year and close to about 70 percent of freshmen staying on campus, it’s something that can sweeten the deal for students thinking about coming to the university.

“Just a variety of things for them to settle in, feel comfortable. Because again, a lot of them, first time away from home. So, this is an opportunity to settle in, learn the campus, learn the university, and get to know faculty, staff, and their peers,” Grant said.

Incoming freshmen will continue to move in on Thursday, Aug. 24, and other students will begin moving in on Friday and over the weekend.

