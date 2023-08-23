‘I’m excited for it’: SVSU students moving in, getting ready for school year

Move-in crews, golf carts, and families were all over the campus of Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) on Wednesday, Aug. 23 to get ready for another year.
By Trae Harris and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Move-in crews, golf carts, and families were all over the campus of Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) on Wednesday, Aug. 23 to get ready for another school year.

“We have over 900 freshmen moving in and that’s exciting. So, yes this is a perfect day,” said George Grant Jr., the president of SVSU.

SVSU has started to welcome its students back to campus. Incoming freshmen were first on the list to get to move into their housing for the year, carrying boxes, hugging family goodbye, and getting themselves prepared for their college journey.

“I want to meet all my roommates, kind of talk around with the baseball team and see how everything works out and like, get in my routine. I’m excited for it,” said Ryan Jarvis, an incoming SVSU freshman from Macomb Township.

Jarvis said he wasn’t expecting his summer after graduating high school to go by so fast.

“I can’t believe it’s already here. Like, the whole process of picking a college, and now, you know, it’s time to move in. So, I can’t believe it’s already here. It’s awesome,” he said.

According to the website Niche, SVSU is ranked number one in the nation for student housing out of four-year public universities. So, with residence halls being filled this school year and close to about 70 percent of freshmen staying on campus, it’s something that can sweeten the deal for students thinking about coming to the university.

“Just a variety of things for them to settle in, feel comfortable. Because again, a lot of them, first time away from home. So, this is an opportunity to settle in, learn the campus, learn the university, and get to know faculty, staff, and their peers,” Grant said.

Incoming freshmen will continue to move in on Thursday, Aug. 24, and other students will begin moving in on Friday and over the weekend.

Read next:
Two mid-MI fire departments receive funding for equipment, public safety
Fire truck sirens generic
Manufacturer to invest over $100M in Grand Blanc Twp.
A French automotive supplier plans to invest more than $100 million in Grand Blanc Township.
Trial underway for final 3 men in Whitmer kidnapping plot
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
St. Johns man dies in Shiawassee Co. motorcycle crash
Generic police lights

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay City commissioners have approved a plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the...
Bay City Bridge Partners looks to city officials for assistance
Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
Money (generic)
‘Incredible’: Saginaw Co. woman wins $2M Mega Millions prize
The Flint Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant school on Monday, shedding light on...
Abandoned Flint school buildings targeted by vandals
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Aug. 23
Move-in crews, golf carts, and families were all over the campus of Saginaw Valley State...
‘I’m excited for it’: SVSU students moving in, getting ready for new year
Dow Chemical conducts drill, sounds sirens
Dow Chemical conducts drill, sounds sirens
A French automotive supplier plans to invest more than $100 million in Grand Blanc Township.
Manufacturer to invest over $100M in Grand Blanc Twp.