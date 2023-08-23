Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township

Smoke from the fire.
Smoke from the fire.(WILX)
By WILX News 10 and Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after a tense stand-off with police and a structure fire in Bath Township.

On Tuesday around 9:16 a.m., officers with the Bath Township police were requested by family to check on a person at 4862 1/2 Clark Rd. in Bath Township.

Officers attempted to contact the person from outside the home. After repeated unsuccessful attempts to make contact, officers heard a gunshot come from the home.

Police then called the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in to deploy a drone for a better view. The drone’s mission was ultimately a failure.

Shortly after, more gunshots came from the home. The Clinton County Special Operations Team was then deployed.

After several hours, multiple gunshots came from the home, some in the direction of police. Police made multiple attempts to speak with the subject but never received a response.

During the standoff, officers saw smoke coming from the home. Due to the subject’s dangerous behavior, firefighters could not immediately extinguish the fire.

A special Michigan State Police tactical firetruck was called in, but the structure ultimately burned to the ground. Crews then found the subject’s dead body among the ashes.

Police are still investigating what caused the subject’s supposed erratic behavior.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
Money (generic)
‘Incredible’: Saginaw Co. woman wins $2M Mega Millions prize
A crop duster plane crashed in Huron Co. on Saturday.
MSP: Pilot not injured in crop duster plane crash
Bay City commissioners have approved a plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the...
Bay City Bridge Partners looks to city officials for assistance
The Flint Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant school on Monday, shedding light on...
Abandoned Flint school buildings targeted by vandals

Latest News

There is a big weekend ahead in Flint with the annual Crim Festival of Races, and preparations...
Organizers getting ready for 46th Annual Crim Festival of Races
There is a big weekend ahead in Flint with the annual Crim Festival of Races, and preparations...
Organizers getting ready for 46th Annual Crim Festival of Races
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Aug. 22
Groundbreaking on Nexteer's solar field.
Nexteer partners with clean energy company to create first-ever solar field