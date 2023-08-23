Manufacturer to invest over $100M in Grand Blanc Twp.

A French automotive supplier plans to invest more than $100 million in Grand Blanc Township.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A French automotive supplier plans to invest more than $100 million in Grand Blanc Township, making mid-Michigan the home of the largest hydrogen fuel storage manufacturing facility in North America.

“This is going to be the largest hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer in North America,” said Dennis Liimatta, the Grand Blanc Township superintendent.

Liimatta added Grand Blanc Township is the perfect place for it.

Plastic Omnium New Energies announced plans to invest up to $171 million at a site in the township, and another location in Michigan that has yet to be determined.

“It came right down to the wire. We were competing against a site in Canada, a site in Ohio, and for Michigan to win it, Grand Blanc Township to win it, it is so exciting. I can’t wait to see it going up,” Liimatta said.

The 50-acre site will sit at the new Grand Blanc Enterprise Park, which is located on the former Trim Pines Christmas Tree Farm off Baldwin Road along I-75.

“It’s going to be iconic. It’s going to be one of those things when you drive down I-75 and you see this beautiful white building gleaming there as a factory of the future with a wind turbine, a solar array out there. They are truly a carbon-neutral manufacturer,” Liimatta said.

The plant will have a great economic impact, bringing over a hundred new jobs to the county and adding taxable value. Liimatta said the township has spent the past few years working to make it a destination place for new developments.

“This is the fruition of a lot of hard work. We formed the DDA so that we could do an upgrade at Baldwin Road so that it could be an all-season Class A road so that trucks could travel. That opened up the property that allowed the Grand Blanc Enterprise Park to open up,” Liimatta said.

The project is being supported by a $5 million performance-based grant from the MEDC.

Construction is set to begin in the spring and the plant is projected to be fully operational by 2027.

