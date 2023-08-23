MHSAA officials want support from fans during 2023 season

By Mark Pearson
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Football teams aren’t the only ones gearing up for games on Thursday, officials are as well!

Tom Rau Sr. is entering his 45th season as a referee and says they don’t just show up with a shirt and a whistle. Each official is given a rule book and a case book each year in addition to the MHSAA officials manual.

They’re asking fans for their support to help make 2023 a successful season.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay City commissioners have approved a plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the...
Bay City Bridge Partners looks to city officials for assistance
Money (generic)
‘Incredible’: Saginaw Co. woman wins $2M Mega Millions prize
The Flint Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant school on Monday, shedding light on...
Abandoned Flint school buildings targeted by vandals
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township

Latest News

Lake Fenton rallies back to defeat Midland DOW in volleyball
Frankenmuth football is hungry for a championship
SVSU gearing up for season opener against Winona State
Mt. Pleasant getting ready for match-up against Saginaw Heritage