Organizers getting ready for 46th Annual Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - There is a big weekend ahead in Flint with the annual Crim Festival of Races, and preparations are underway.

“We’re really excited to be preparing for the 46th running and walking of the HAP Crim Festival of Races,” said Brandon Morgan, the director of external relations for Crim.

The annual event kicks off Thursday, Aug. 24 with the Expo for in-person registration.

“Then on Friday night, our race events kick off we have the Lois Craig Invitational for Special Olympians at 6 p.m. on Friday and then the Michigan Mile at 7 p.m. And then Saturday, of course, is the big day with the 10-Mile starting at 7 a.m., the 5-Mile starting at 9 a.m. and the 5K starting at 10 a.m. And the Teddy Bear Trot for the little ones will start at noon,” Morgan said.

Morgan said there’s a lot happening leading up to the big weekend.

“Yeah, when you host 10,000 runners and walkers, there’s a lot of moving pieces. So, all week we’ve been taking delivery of medals and shirts and bottled water and food items. We’re hosting more than 50 food vendors at this year’s Crim Expo hosted by Planet Fitness at the Riverfront Center. And so, we’re just coordinating all those last-minute details to get everything in place so that everyone has a great experience here,” Morgan explained.

And even though the Crim attracts people from all over the country, he said the event is really special to the community.

“We feel that this race is a great way to showcase Flint and showcase the community and showcase the people here. And that’s what the race is all about and takes more than a thousand volunteers for us to put this on. So, when people come to our community and do this race, they really get to meet and see the people of Flint and everything we do well,” Morgan said.

If you’d like to run or volunteer for the Crim, there’s still time.

For a full list of Crim events and sign-up information, head to the event’s website.

