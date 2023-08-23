Raider Rally helps Flushing students, parents ease into the school year

Crowds packed the Raiders’ field in Flushing for some free family fun on Tuesday.
By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - Crowds packed the Raiders’ field in Flushing for some free family fun on Tuesday.

“It’s our kickoff to the school year so we invite everyone in the community to come out and get excited for the school year,” said Denelle Klein with Flushing Community Schools.

Thousands packed Raider Field in Flushing on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 22 for Raider Rally 2023, a free family-friendly back-to-school event to help students, parents, and the community prepare for the school year.

“Instead of dreading that first day of school, they see their teachers here, they see their principals here. When they see them, they just get very excited that, ‘Oh, I know you. I know you,’ and that just brings a sense of belonging to the school year,” said Mary Ann Korte with Flushing Community Schools.

The rally offered everyone a chance to play games, take a train ride, eat ice cream, check out vendors and community groups, collect some giveaways, and even pet a goat, all at no cost to parents.

“It’s important to us that parents can come here with their kids and not be tugged on: ‘Can I buy, can you buy me this? Can you buy me this?’” Korte said.

Parents said the event helps make that first day back at school a little easier for them as well.

“It kind of takes a little bit of pressure off so that we all can kind of see everyone and we’re all in the same, ‘This is the last week of summer, school’s starting,’” said parent Jessica Coleman.

The old saying is “It takes a village,” and in Flushing, it takes a whole Raider nation to get kids ready for school.

“It’s really a good way to ramp the children up for school that starts because you know, they’re kind of like, on the edge about school,” Coleman said.

With that rally, the Raider nation is ready for the start of the school year on Aug. 28.

Read next:
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
Smoke from the fire.
Organizers getting ready for 46th Annual Crim Festival of Races
There is a big weekend ahead in Flint with the annual Crim Festival of Races, and preparations...
Nexteer partners with clean energy company to create first-ever solar field
Groundbreaking on Nexteer's solar field.
Durand’s Simplicity Building to be torn down
Simplicity Building in Durand

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
Money (generic)
‘Incredible’: Saginaw Co. woman wins $2M Mega Millions prize
A crop duster plane crashed in Huron Co. on Saturday.
MSP: Pilot not injured in crop duster plane crash
Bay City commissioners have approved a plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the...
Bay City Bridge Partners looks to city officials for assistance
The Flint Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant school on Monday, shedding light on...
Abandoned Flint school buildings targeted by vandals

Latest News

Lake Fenton Volleyball
Officials PKG
Frankenmuth Football from 10
Crowds packed the Raiders’ field in Flushing for some free family fun on Tuesday.
Raider Rally helps Flushing students, parents ease into the school year