Raider Rally helps Flushing students, parents ease into the school year

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - Crowds packed the Raiders’ field in Flushing for some free family fun on Tuesday.

“It’s our kickoff to the school year so we invite everyone in the community to come out and get excited for the school year,” said Denelle Klein with Flushing Community Schools.

Thousands packed Raider Field in Flushing on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 22 for Raider Rally 2023, a free family-friendly back-to-school event to help students, parents, and the community prepare for the school year.

“Instead of dreading that first day of school, they see their teachers here, they see their principals here. When they see them, they just get very excited that, ‘Oh, I know you. I know you,’ and that just brings a sense of belonging to the school year,” said Mary Ann Korte with Flushing Community Schools.

The rally offered everyone a chance to play games, take a train ride, eat ice cream, check out vendors and community groups, collect some giveaways, and even pet a goat, all at no cost to parents.

“It’s important to us that parents can come here with their kids and not be tugged on: ‘Can I buy, can you buy me this? Can you buy me this?’” Korte said.

Parents said the event helps make that first day back at school a little easier for them as well.

“It kind of takes a little bit of pressure off so that we all can kind of see everyone and we’re all in the same, ‘This is the last week of summer, school’s starting,’” said parent Jessica Coleman.

The old saying is “It takes a village,” and in Flushing, it takes a whole Raider nation to get kids ready for school.

“It’s really a good way to ramp the children up for school that starts because you know, they’re kind of like, on the edge about school,” Coleman said.

With that rally, the Raider nation is ready for the start of the school year on Aug. 28.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.