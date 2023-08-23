Saginaw Valley State University freshman begin to move-in

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) is set to welcome students back to campus, starting with move-in dates for its freshman class on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Students in first year suites will continue to move-in on Thursday, Aug. 24. Other students will begin move-in on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26.

Student housing on campus is currently ranked number one in the nation among four-year public universities, according to website Niche and its annual best dorms rankings. More than 1,400 colleges and universities nationwide were considered.

Residence halls will be filled to capacity for the upcoming academic year. Roughly 70% of incoming freshman will live on campus, according to SVSU.

For check-in steps, visit SVSU’s website.

