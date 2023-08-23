St. Johns man dies in Shiawassee Co. motorcycle crash

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A St. Johns man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a truck, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22 shortly after 1 p.m., sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched to an unknown injury crash on M-52 and Grand River Road.

The sheriff’s office said while enroute to the crash, a responding deputy discovered a different crash at M-52 and Bennington Road which involved a motorcycle and pickup truck.

The investigation revealed the pickup truck was travelling southbound on M-52 and the motorcycle was travelling westbound on Bennington Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Both vehicles were approaching the intersection and a witness stated the motorcycle did not stop at the signed intersection and struck the driver’s side of the pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 60-year-old St. Johns man, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

