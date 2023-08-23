Storms possible tonight, more humidity on Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and storms made their presence known this morning for some parts of the area, with heavy rain and even hail.

After those storms ended, we’ve gotten a break for much of the day, but we’ll have to monitor storm development through tonight as there will be a risk for severe weather assuming storms can develop, which is a bit of a question mark tonight.

In addition to any storm chances, plan for high humidity to linger through tonight and Thursday.

This Evening & Overnight

We mentioned it yesterday that there is a “cap” or “lid” on the atmosphere for today and that’s holding true.

What this means is there is a layer of warm air high above our heads that can suppress or limit vertical motion in the atmosphere (vertical motion builds storms). Scientifically, air rises as long as it is warmer than the air around it, so if it runs into this sufficiently warm air aloft, all of a sudden that warm and humid air from ground level becomes cooler than the air around it, so it sinks back down to the surface, preventing thunderstorms from developing.

We can overcome these atmospheric caps with a trigger or lifting source, like a cold front, that can come along and force the air above the cap and allow it to rise again. But tonight, we don’t have a strong trigger, so it remains to be seen whether or not we can break through the cap.

So what does that mean for you? Right now, it appears much of the area will have a good chance to stay dry under this strong cap, so you can keep your outdoor plans going. However, despite that being the case right now, if we can manage to break through, thunderstorms may take off very quickly and will have the chance to become severe. You can keep tabs on this through the night using our Interactive Radar

Right now, most of our forecast models are showing the "cap" holding strong through this evening. (WNEM)

As of this afternoon, it appears the Thumb and some of our eastern and northeastern areas around the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron will have the best chance for storms this evening, where the cap is a little weaker. These storms will also have the chance to be strong, potentially severe, with hail and heavy rain being the main threats since they will likely be higher in the atmosphere, but we can’t completely rule out wind or a tornado.

Storms are still possible overnight and early Thursday. (WNEM)

Storms will remain possible into the overnight hours, and we’ll also need to watch for heavy rain as these showers may pass over areas that have already picked up healthy rain totals earlier in the day.

Low temperatures will settle in the 60s and 70s tonight. (WNEM)

We will be watching how things progress all night long, and if anything manages to become severe, we’ll make sure you know about it. Expect lows to remain mild and muggy in the 60s and low 70s tonight.

Thursday

Expectations are that we will be dry to start the day on Thursday. Skies are expected to be variable with periods of clouds and sun, and we’ll build even more heat into tomorrow, with highs expected to be in the 80s for many of us.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 80s, with plenty of humidity. (WNEM)

In addition to the heat, humidity levels will be high, which will lead to heat index values running at least a few degrees higher than actual temperatures tomorrow. Our warmest locations in the south and southwest areas, will have a chance to see the heat index go well into the 90s and perhaps approach 100 at times. This will be important for those kicking off their high school football seasons tomorrow, and other sports that may be ongoing.

Our southern and southwestern locations may approach the upper 90s to 100 tomorrow. (WNEM)

Showers and storms will be possible again on Thursday afternoon and evening, though like today, a strong cap will be in place so we’ll have to see if anything can come along and trigger storm development. Strong storms seem possible again tomorrow, assuming we can get things to take off.

Storms are possible again on Thursday, but many may be able to stay dry again tomorrow. (WNEM)

For those planning to be at high school football games on Thursday, have a plan in case a storm does develop as there will be a good chance for heavy rain at least. However, much of the area may be dry again tomorrow evening.

