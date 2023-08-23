Two mid-MI fire departments receive funding for equipment, public safety

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two fire departments in mid-Michigan are receiving federal grant funding for support and increase public safety.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23 the $1,155,000 total funds, which were awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, are going to Pinconning-Fraser Fire Department and the Chesaning-Brady Fire Department

The Pinconning–Fraser Fire Department is receiving $957,857 and the Chesaning-Brady Fire Department is receiving $197,143.

“Mid-Michigan firefighters are ready at a moment’s notice to put their lives on the line when we need them most. In those times of crisis, they should have the equipment they need to keep themselves and our community safe,” said Kildee.

Chief David S. Ramsay of the Pinconning–Fraser Fire Department said the funding will be used to replace its current ladder truck. The funds will also be used to improve the safety of the firefighters, including the Fire and Emergency Medical Service in Northern Bay and Arenac Counties and the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

Chief Scott Fall of the Chesaning-Brady Fire Department said the funds will be used to replace outdated, obsolete, and failing self-contained breathing apparatuses which are vital to the health and safety of the firefighters.

