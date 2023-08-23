Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Wednesday! We made it to the middle of the week, which means we are almost to the weekend! Several school districts welcome students back to the classroom today. Let’s check at the five things to know.

1. Several school districts return to the classroom today. It includes Merrill Community Schools, LakeVille Community Schools, Elkton Pigeon Bay Port Lakers are headed back and Kingston Community Schools return today. Seniors at Merrill High School will be treated to a senior sunrise breakfast at 7 a.m.

2. Saginaw Valley State University welcomes first-tine students to campus today and tomorrow. SVSU Student Housing is currently ranked number one in the nation among four-year universities. This year, residence halls are filled to capacity and about 70% of freshman are staying on campus. Move-in dates continue into the weekend.

3. Voting is underway at UAW Locals across the nation on whether to authorize a strike against the Big Three automakers. The contract between UAW and General Motors, Ford and Stellantis expires in three weeks. Voting results are expected Thursday.

4. The next phase of the electronic tolling on Liberty Bridge will launch soon. Bay City Bridge Partners will begin processing travel activity from the start of tolling back in June. If you aren’t a Bay City resident, you can still enroll for a monthly pass.

5. A special mural unveiling celebration will happen tonight at 5:30 p.m. on North Franklin St. in Downtown Saginaw. The Great Mural Project is set to reveal its latest mural, on the vacant Bearinger Building and the message behind it.

Catch TV5 Wake-Up 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and the News at 9 every weekday!

