Wet start to Wednesday leaves warm and humid set up for potential storms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are waking to showers and thunderstorms nearing mid-Michigan. Rain isn’t the only part of the forecast to monitor, but temperatures as well. Big heat and humidity start to take over the Mitten state.

Rain will be possible on the bookends of Wednesday. (WNEM)

Today – Overnight we have seen a few showers across the area. Energy to our north could trail some rain nearby, and cause for some thunderstorms to develop before sunrise. Severe weather is not expected, but small hail cannot be ruled out in stronger storms. Once the first wave moves through, the rain chances become widely scattered for the rest of the day. There will be a ‘cap’ over mid-Michigan limiting convection for afternoon thunderstorms. If the right setup can take shape, and we are no longer capped, the convection can take off allowing strong thunderstorms. Into the afternoon, we will be watching heat and humidity to fuel our environment. Highs warm up into the mid 80s, and humidity increases through the day. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15mph and gusting near 20mph.

Some strong storms are possible today in mid-Michigan. Threats are conditional depending on the environment for storms Wednesday evening. (WNEM)

Tonight – A few showers will linger through, then plan with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain mild in the upper 60s. Winds become southwesterly at speeds pf 5-10mph.

Tomorrow – A few showers are possible to linger into the morning, but rain is more likely in the second half of the day. There will be a good amount of sunshine in Thursday forecast. Rain isn’t the only thing to grab your attention tomorrow. Heat will be in the upper 80s and humidity on top of it will have heat indices in the mid 90s. Stay hydrated and take breaks in air conditioning to stay cool.

Humidity levels start to increase Wednesday and peak on Thursday. It becomes comfortable by the weekend. (WNEM)

