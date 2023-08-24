Celebrity Challenge returns in The Ally Challenge

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - The Celebrity Challenge, a fan-favorite event of The Ally Challenge, is making a return on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The fourth edition of the contest for charity features seven celebrity guests:

  • Jack Nicklaus, golf champion
  • Darren McCarty, Detroit Red Wings enforcer
  • Jack Fox, Detroit Lions punter
  • Hilary Knight, women’s Olympic hockey gold medalist
  • Isaiah Liver, Detroit Pistons forward
  • Bernard Pollard, retired NFL safety and Superbowl champion
  • Dave Rozema, former Detroit Tigers pitcher

The Celebrity Challenge will take place on Saturday, August 26 following the final pairing of round two of The Ally Challenge. It will be contested over a four-hole team scramble, match-play format at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, playing Hole Nos. 10, 11, 17, and 18, The Ally Challenge said.

The teams will compete for a $30,000 purse to benefit My Brother’s Keeper and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Flint, two Michigan-based charities.

Each hole has a dollar value which will be awarded to the winning team’s charity, The Ally Challenge said, adding the team that wins the most money for their charity at the end will be declared the winners.

The following are the dollar values per hole:

  • Hole No. 10: $5,000
  • Hole No. 11: $6,500
  • Hole No. 17: $8,500
  • Hole No. 18: $10,000
  • Total Purse: $30,000

Ties will result in a carryover of the hole value to the next hole, The Ally Challenge said, adding if there is a tie at the end of the four-hole competition there will be a sudden-death chip-off on the 18th green.

The Ally Challenge will be one of the Regular Season events on the PGA TOUR Champions in 2023. It features a $2.2 million purse and leads to the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, which is a season ending, three tournament series to determine the TOUR’s champion.

All three rounds of The Ally Challenge will be broadcast on Golf Channel.

For more information about The Ally Challenge, visit its website.

