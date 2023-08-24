FBI agent takes stand on day 2 of Whitmer kidnapping trial

By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - An FBI special agent took the stand for day two of the final trial in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Eric Molitor and brothers William and Michael Null each face one count of providing material support for terrorist acts and carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors argue the men were allegedly upset with Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies during the pandemic.

However, defense attorneys said while the men were angry, they committed no crimes. The plot was foiled by the FBI after a person acting on behalf of the agency informed them about the plan.

FBI special agent Henrik Impola took the stand, saying he feared for his colleague’s safety.

“You were saying the reason for your concern?” an attorney asked Impola.

“One of Barry Croft’s associates had posted a contract for information about Dan and we were worried that as a key witness, his life might be in danger,” Impola answered.

He added he advised the person acting on behalf of the FBI to move as soon as possible.

“Yes, I told him that he should relocate, he should move and that he should sell his vehicle. He should try to get cameras around his house and he should stay in a hotel for a period of time and not go back to his house,” Impola said.

“Did he do those three things?” an attorney asked.

“Yes,” Impola answered.

Prosecutors also showed several diagrams, surveillance videos, texts, and voice messages of the group’s alleged plot and the roles they had in it.

The men face up to 20 years in prison if they are convicted. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

