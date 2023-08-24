First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day for this evening as strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The time frame people should be weather aware is from 4pm to midnight.

First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening brings wind, hail, heavy rain and low tornado threat to mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

We want to alert your first that your evening plans could be impacted due to the storms. With the return of high school football, many game could see weather impacts. If you plan to attend a local game tonight, use the Lightning Tracker feature in the TV5 First Alert Weather app. Even some evening commutes could be slower due to the heavy amounts of rain. Some thunderstorms could quickly bring an inch of water.

The storms will arrive from the northwest and push through mid-Michigan in a southeasterly direction. The environment is unique after the morning drizzle and cloudy skies. With dew points in the upper 60s and 70s, there is plenty of moisture available to support storms. The question is if the clouds will move out to allow sunshine and cause energy or fuel for the storms. As the low pressure system passes over, it will provide a lifting component for thunderstorm development.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast Thursday Afternoon brings the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

The question is if the cap in place will disrupt thunderstorm development. A cap is a layer of warm air in the atmosphere that hinders the growth of thunderstorms. Latest weather data shows the cap eroding this afternoon.

Main threats from these storms will be damaging winds and hail. Use the early afternoon to secure any yard decorations or plants. The tornado threat is very low and isolated in these storms. Make sure to have a way to get notifications like the TV5 First Alert Weather app, and set it to follow your current location to receive any watch or warning details.

Once the rain ends the skies will have lingering cloud cover, but dry weather is expected for much of Friday. Late Friday and into early Saturday morning, a few showers are possible, but shouldn’t impact your weekend plans. The humidity will start to drop over the weekend, and become comfortable. Highs go from 80 degrees on Friday to the 70s to finish out the 7 Day forecast.

Hottest day of the week with muggy conditions making it feel like the 90s outside. (WNEM)

