First Alert Weather Day: strong-severe storms possible this evening.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We want to First Alert you that your evening plans could be impacted by to strong-severe thunderstorms that may pose a risk for numerous impacts across parts of Mid-Michigan. Here are the details you need to know:

TIMING: Storms are expected to develop between roughy 6pm-8pm, and drift southeastward, possibly exiting the TV5 Viewing area by midnight-1am.

LOCATION: First we would like to note that there is currently some degree of uncertainty as to exactly where storms develop. The location of development, and therefore where storms will track, will greatly depend a lot on how warm we end up by late afternoon-late evening. For now, the most likely area of development of these storms will likely be near US-10 and near or west of I-75. With time, these storms will drift southeastward. If storms happened to not develop near or east of I-75, it appears quite possible that they will eventually cross the interstate as they drift down towards I-69. Long story short, the highest storm chances should exist near and south of US-10 to the Michigan-Ohio border, and between US-127 and I-75. A smaller risk will exist east of I-75.

THREATS: The main concern from these storms right now will be torrential rainfall and frequent lightning, likely causing delays to area football games and other outdoor events this evening. Other hazards will include larger hail (greater than 1″ in diameter), damaging wind gusts (up to 75 mph), and perhaps an isolated tornado.

With the return of high school football, many game could see weather impacts. If you plan to attend a local game tonight, use the Lightning Tracker feature in the TV5 First Alert Weather app. Even some evening commutes could be slower due to the heavy amounts of rain. Some thunderstorms could quickly bring an inch of water, especially with the ground already being so saturated from recent heavy rains.

Here is a look at the most recent update the the Storm Prediction Center’s* Severe Weather Outlook for today. Highest risks for damaging storms should exist in southern Mid-Michigan.

* the SPC is a branch of the weather service that focuses strictly on severe weather.

