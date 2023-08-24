Flint PD, city hall increasing security after recurring vandalism

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers and other city workers have been having their personal vehicles broken into, and city council members are looking to put a stop to it.

Flint is increasing its security in a very surprising location: the police department.

“Absolutely, because some of our heroes which serve in the law enforcement field they came, and they were expressing how their vehicles were being broke into. They were saying how people were walking through the parking lot and how they were feeling just unsafe going to cars and coming back to their cars,” said Ladell Lewis, the interim president of Flint City Council.

The council is considering getting a metal fence to surround the parking lot directly behind the downtown headquarters of the Flint Police Department and city hall.

This comes after numerous cars were vandalized in the lot.

“One, it will help keep people away from or easy access to city hall, the police department, the fire department. There is some very expensive equipment along with the new cruisers back there, the police cruisers, the bomb squad truck is back there, the cruisers, and it’s also employee parking so it creates an extra element of safety,” said 6th Ward Flint City Councilwoman Tonya Burns.

The fence is estimated to cost upwards of $50,000. If approved, the new fence will be paid for using ARPA funds.

“Everything isn’t just about salary. Sometimes you have to make accommodations such as this. So, we want to make sure we’re securing their cars as well as the police cars and giving them the safety that they need as they come to and from work,” Lewis said.

The proposal is set to go to city council Monday, Aug. 28 where they will vote on it.

