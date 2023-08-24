Flooding blocking access to Detroit Metro Airport; check ahead on flight status

A Delta Air Lines plane appears in a file photo.
A Delta Air Lines plane appears in a file photo.(Delta Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROMULUS, Mich. (WLUC) - Some roadways at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport were flooded Thursday morning due to overnight storms.

As of 9:00 a.m. Thursday, travelers cannot access the McNamara Terminal due to flooding in the Dingell Drive tunnels, according to a statement on the airport’s website.

Customers with flights operating out of the McNamara Terminal are encouraged to contact their airlines with any questions about their flight status. The McNamara Terminal at DTW services Delta Air Lines flights to and from Upper Michigan airports.

Click here to check the current status of Delta flights.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Detroit says more than five inches of rain fell Wednesday night and into Thursday morning across some parts of the Detroit metropolitan area.

