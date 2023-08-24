Friday Night Lights: Thursday edition as high school football kicks off

Our WNEM TV5 Sports Team is here to preview Friday Night Lights as we head into the high school football season!
By Diane Phillips
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This is the first week of high school football. Friday Night Lights is back with this Thursday edition as the season makes its return. Here’s a look at the TV5 First Alert Forecast for some of our local matchups.

Friday Night Lights De La Salle vs. Davison is Thursday for the start of the season and...
Friday Night Lights De La Salle vs. Davison is Thursday for the start of the season and thunderstorms are possible at kickoff.
Friday Night Lights Mt. Pleasant vs Heritage has a storm chance at kickoff.
Friday Night Lights Mt. Pleasant vs Heritage has a storm chance at kickoff.
Friday Night Lights Beecher vs. Nouvel has a storm chance at kickoff.
Friday Night Lights Beecher vs. Nouvel has a storm chance at kickoff.
Friday Night Lights Flint Hamady vs. Flint Powers has a storm chance at kickoff.
Friday Night Lights Flint Hamady vs. Flint Powers has a storm chance at kickoff.
Friday Night Lights Clio vs. Mt. Morris has a storm chance at kickoff.
Friday Night Lights Clio vs. Mt. Morris has a storm chance at kickoff.
Friday Night Lights Fenton vs. Midland Dow has a storm chance at kickoff.
Friday Night Lights Fenton vs. Midland Dow has a storm chance at kickoff.
