Friday Night Lights: Thursday edition as high school football kicks off

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This is the first week of high school football. Friday Night Lights is back with this Thursday edition as the season makes its return. Here’s a look at the TV5 First Alert Forecast for some of our local matchups.

Friday Night Lights De La Salle vs. Davison is Thursday for the start of the season and thunderstorms are possible at kickoff. (WNEM)

Friday Night Lights Mt. Pleasant vs Heritage has a storm chance at kickoff. (WNEM)

Friday Night Lights Beecher vs. Nouvel has a storm chance at kickoff. (WNEM)

Friday Night Lights Flint Hamady vs. Flint Powers has a storm chance at kickoff. (WNEM)

Friday Night Lights Clio vs. Mt. Morris has a storm chance at kickoff. (WNEM)

Friday Night Lights Fenton vs. Midland Dow has a storm chance at kickoff. (WNEM)

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.