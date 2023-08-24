Gladwin Co. Sheriff’s Office announces reduced services after millage failed

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GLADWIN Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office announced a reduction in services after voters turned down a millage for more funding in the August election.

The law enforcement and public safety millage would have raised about $1.7 million in the first year for the sheriff’s office.

After the millage failed, the sheriff’s office posted the following statement on Facebook:

“Thank you to those of you who supported the millage proposal. It was not the outcome we had hoped for but we respect the vote of the people. Unfortunately, there was a lot of misinformation of opinions in the community. Despite what many may think, there is no hidden money and no magic wand. There will be a negative impact on services in Gladwin County. Once we are able to put together a budget with the funds the Board of Commissioners can make available, we will be able to announce officially what services will be affected. Please know that we will continue to provide the best service we can with the limited resources we are given.”

On Thursday, Aug. 24, the sheriff’s office announced a change in services due to reductions in its budget.

The lobby of the sheriff’s office is now closed on Mondays and Wednesdays. It is open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

“For court-ordered fingerprints, you will need to call and schedule an appointment with the jail staff. All other business including fingerprint requests, gun registrations, offender registrations, purchase permits, paper service requests, etc. will need to be done during the days and hours the lobby is open,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office does have a call box by its front door for after-hour emergencies.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your patience as we sort through tighter budget constraints,” the sheriff’s office said.

