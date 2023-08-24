Gladwin looking to defend state championship

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - Gladwin is the only football team from our area that is looking to defend a state championship this season.

The Flying G’s won the program’s first-ever state title last season, and that begs the question: Can they do it again?

Several players from that championship squad are returning, so they’ll know what it takes and will be able to lead the way for the younger guys.

Although this is a different team, one thing hasn’t changed, and that’s the support from the community. That encouragement fuels Gladwin to get back to Ford Field.

“I remember when we played at Ithaca against GRCC. Just the community out there, it was freezing out there, probably sub-30 degrees, snowing, freezing sleet. So, just the community being there, you know cheering when a big play breaks out, I think that helps bring up the energy and I think that is just amazing out of our town,” said Hunter McDowell, a senior at Gladwin and lineman for the team.

Collin McDonald, a fellow senior and a wide receiver/defensive back, agreed that community support is important to the team.

“To have that many people supporting you and to have that many people backing you up while you’re going through all this, I mean we might not have all the amazing athletes that we had last year, but we still have all them. To have the community back us up it gives us hope and gives us the push that we need,” McDonald said.

