Hottest day of the week sparks chance for showers and storms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today is the hottest day of the week as a warm front nears mid-Michigan. Plus, there is heat and humidity to add to the rush of warm air. Rain chances remain in the forecast for today and tomorrow, but the dry weather arrives on time for the weekend.

Severe weather outlook has mid-Michigan in a chance for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Today – A warm front pushes north bringing big heat near mid-Michigan. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and with the humidity being high, it will feel like the mid 90s outside. Stay hydrated in the heat and take breaks in cool places. There will be times of sunshine with a few clouds in between the rain chances. Better chance to pick up rain will be towards this afternoon and evening. The time frame will be 3pm to 10pm for strong storms. Main threats will be wind, hail, heavy rain and an isolated tornado chance. You’ll want to watch radar on the TV5 First Alert Weather app.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast Thursday Afternoon brings the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Tonight – Rain chances last into the first hours of the overnight, but there is a dry trend towards Friday morning. Lows will be mild in the mid 60s after seeing summer heat earlier in the day.

Hottest day of the week with muggy conditions making it feel like the 90s outside. (WNEM)

Tomorrow – Friday starts out dry, and much of the day there won’t be a rain threat. Rain chances do return in the late evening and last overnight. With the lingering rain, a few showers last into the weekend, but they won’t last long to spoil any fun. Highs will be more comfortable as the humidity comes down with readings expected in the upper 70s.

Comfortable weather holds for the weekend, and plan on it being dry for your plans Saturday and Sunday.

