Investigators seeking help locating missing teen

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing teen.

Jonathan Snider was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at about 5 p.m. at his home in Chapin Township, the sheriff’s office said.

Jonathan Snider (Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office)

He is 16-years-old and is from Bannister. He also attends Ashley Schools in Gratiot County, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, contact Sgt. Heather Beyerlein at 989-790-5423.

