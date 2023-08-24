Investigators seeking help locating missing teen

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing teen.

Jonathan Snider was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at about 5 p.m. at his home in Chapin Township, the sheriff’s office said.

Jonathan Snider
Jonathan Snider(Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office)

He is 16-years-old and is from Bannister. He also attends Ashley Schools in Gratiot County, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, contact Sgt. Heather Beyerlein at 989-790-5423.

Read next:
Investigators seize computers, cash from alleged storefront casino
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lane closures scheduled during construction on Mackinac Bridge
Mackinac Bridge
MDHHS releases Tobacco-free report card for school districts
Image depicting a young woman vaping
Gladwin Co. Sheriff’s Office announces reduced services after millage failed
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
"Sparkes Strong" T-shirts
Bay City officer injured in off-duty crash on road to recovery
Bay City commissioners have approved a plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the...
Bay City Bridge Partners looks to city officials for assistance
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

Shaq’s Big Chicken coming to mid-Michigan
Investigators seize computers, cash from alleged storefront casino
Boil water advisory lifted for Clio
MDHHS releases Tobacco-free report card for school districts