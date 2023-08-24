Investigators seize computers, cash from alleged storefront casino

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State investigators seized 48 computers and two gaming machines allegedly used for illegal gambling, as well as more than $13,000 cash in suspected gambling proceeds from a Flint business.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, state investigators, assisted by local law enforcement, executed a search warrant at The Flint Arcade, located at 3301 Corunna Road, following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General (AG) and the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB).

Authorities seized 48 computers used to play slot-style games and two gaming machines allegedly used for illegal gambling, plus $13,260 in suspected gambling proceeds from the location, the MGCB said.

“Storefront casinos and illegal gambling pose significant risks to communities, both socially and economically,” MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said. “Since they can often attract criminal activity and draw customers away from legitimate businesses that positively contribute to the local economy, it is essential that these types of operations get shut down to prevent customers from falling prey to fraudulent schemes and protect them from potential harm.”

This same location was previously served a search warrant by the AG’s office on Aug. 18, 2022. The MGCB investigated suspected illegal gambling at The Cellular Vault, a business that was at that location at that time.

Related: 67 gambling devices, $10K seized from two alleged Flint storefront casinos

The Cellular Vault had 39 computers used to play slot-style games while the Cellular Bank had 11 standalone slot machines similar to those in a commercial casino and 13 computers used for slot-style games, the MGCB said. It was later shut down.

Since then, the MGCB received anonymous tips from concerned Michigan residents that a storefront casino reopened at the same location under the new business name The Flint Arcade. Customers said they were offered the opportunity to play on slot-style gaming machines there, the MGCB said.

The Michigan Penal Code broadly prohibits any kind of gambling except for what is authorized by law, with potential consequences for Michigan businesses operating illegal gaming machines including criminal charges and/or monetary fines, the MGCB said.

“The MGCB is committed to working with the proper authorities to create a safer and more transparent gaming environment for Michigan citizens,” Williams said. “The agency is dedicated to helping communities statewide remove gaming machines used for gambling from storefront operations, gas stations, and convenience stores, and we encourage residents to call us with tips.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.