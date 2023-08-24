Lane closures scheduled during construction on Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Lane closures are scheduled while work is being done on the Mackinac Bridge.

The $5 million project, which includes replacing 11 relief joints and three sliding-plate expansion joints, is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The work will require closing one lane of traffic in each direction in two phases with one lane open in each direction at all times, the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) said.

Weekend traffic peaks between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. often result in traffic backups, even with all lanes open. Drivers should prepare for delays or consider crossing at off-peak times, the MBA said.

Wide-load restrictions will be in place during the construction for vehicles wider than 10 feet. Wider-load vehicles will be allowed to cross once per day between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, the MBA said.

Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 8, weather permitting.

