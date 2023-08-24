Local political expert weighs in on Trump’s absence from GOP primary

A local political expert gave his insight into the first GOP debate and how former President Donald Trump's absence and charges could impact the campaign.
By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A local political expert gave his insight into the first GOP debate and how former President Donald Trump’s absence and charges are expected to impact the debate and campaign.

All eyes were on the 2024 Republican primary debate in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, Aug. 23, and while nine candidates were eligible to attend, only eight took to the stage.

Political expert Paul Rozycki, a retired political science professor from Mott Community College, predicted their strategy for Wednesday night.

“I think they’re all going to suggest they are a better candidate because of Trump fatigue because of the turmoil of the Trump administration and all of the chaos of these indictments and so forth,” he said.

Trump, the Republican party front-runner, chose to skip the debate, instead appearing in a taped interview with Tucker Carlson on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rozycki said they could use the moment not to attack Trump, but to try to put him in the rear-view mirror.

“Well, I think they’re going to say, ‘I’m a better alternative addressing new ideas. I’m the future of the Republican party,’ and they’re going to try and paint Trump as a man of the past in some way as best they can,” he said.

Rozycki predicted Trump’s decision to skip the debate will have a negative effect on his campaign.

“I think in large part, it’s just the fact that he is not there. I think Chris Christie has called him a coward in some statements,” Rozycki said. “If he’s not going to show up for debate, is he able to win in 2024?”

