MDHHS releases Tobacco-free report card for school districts

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Tobacco-Free Report Card: Michigan K-12 Public School Districts for 2023 has been released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Tobacco Section. It reports on what the tobacco-free policies are in public school districts in the state.

“According to the report, nearly one-third of Michigan high school students have used e-cigarettes, and 14 percent report current use,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “More than 80 percent of youth who have used a tobacco product started with a flavored product. E-cigarettes are detrimental to the health of our young Michigan residents, and these products can be highly addictive and can contain a variety of toxic chemicals and heavy metals. Using these products can permanently damage a developing adolescent brain and tobacco-free policies are an important step to prevent youth vaping and promote youth smoking cessation.”

Eighty-seven percent of Michigan K-12 public school districts have adopted the strongest category of a tobacco-free school policy, which is a 204 percent increase from 2014, according to the MDHHS.

Forty-four percent of counties still have at least one school district that doesn’t have a comprehensive tobacco-free school policy.

Comprehensive tobacco-free school policies prohibit the use of any and all tobacco and non-cessation (quitting smoking) nicotine products, including e-cigarettes, by everyone on school-sponsored off-grounds events at all times.

The MDHHS said evidence-based enforcement includes tobacco and vaping prevention and education and quitting resources along with avoiding the use of suspension/exclusion from extracurricular school activities and referrals to law enforcement.

Research indicates disciplinary measures may increase tobacco and e-cigarette use, cause students to distance themselves from their education, exclude students from tobacco/vape-free environments that are safe and adult-supervised, and increase early interactions with the criminal justice system, according to the MDHHS.

More resources for tobacco-free schools and quitting resources can be found on the MDHHS website.

