Millington Cardinals ‘hungry’ for victory this season

Millington went 10-2 overall last season making the playoffs for the 19th consecutive year.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Millington went 10-2 overall last season, making the playoffs for the 19th consecutive year.

The only loss the Cardinals suffered in the regular season was against Standish-Sterling.

The Cardinals got the last laugh, though, by knocking off the Panthers in the playoffs before falling to Reed City.

This year, Millington is moving from Division 6 to Division 7.

If there’s one thing last season showed, it’s that the Cardinals learn from their mistakes quickly and improve game-by-game.

“You learn way more from your mistakes than you do your wins. Like when we lost to Standish, we really focused in on them. We knew we were going to see them in the playoffs, so we really watched what they did and what we did wrong and worked off that and fixed it,” said Aiden Cunningham, a senior at Millington and lineman for the team.

Ian Crump, a fellow senior and quarterback for the team, said the team is hungry for victory this season.

“To come back and showing once we get beat, we can come back and win again but I think the biggest thing for us is you know, losing that close game to Reed City, we’re all hungry. We’re all seeing like, ‘We can make it far,’ and I think that’ll be a factor. Just the hunger,” Crump said.

