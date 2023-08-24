Mother deer dies from birthing complications after deputies helped deliver twin fawns

The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they...
The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they received a report of a deer that had been lying down in the caller’s backyard for two days.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Allie Hennard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A mother deer in Kentucky has died following birthing complications of twin fawns.

The doe and her babies were rescued by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday after they received a report of a deer that had been lying down in the caller’s backyard for two days.

Responding deputies quickly realized the deer was in labor and distress, and they assisted with the delivery of twin fawns.

All three deer were taken to their temporary new home at a rehabilitation facility, Wild4Life.

Sadly, the facility posted an update about the deer family, saying the doe had died.

“Unfortunately, mama didn’t make it despite my efforts to save her,” the post read.

Wild4Life also said the twins are a boy and a girl. They have been named Jack and Jill.

“They are very small and fawns are very fragile. Fawns are normally born late May or early June. No one has fawn this size so they need each other. I am praying they both make it,” the post read.

You can donate to Wild4Life here. The nonprofit runs solely on donations.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening brings wind, hail, heavy rain and low tornado...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday evening
Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
"Sparkes Strong" T-shirts
Bay City officer injured in off-duty crash on road to recovery
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

Gladwin Co. Sheriff’s Office announces reduced services after millage failed
Gladwin Co. Sheriff’s Office announces reduced services after millage failed
Indiana State Police said 51-year-old John McKee, shown in this booking photo, was arrested for...
Police: Man arrested for driving Power Wheels Jeep while impaired
FILE - The sign for a T-Mobile store is seen, Jan. 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. T-Mobile plans to...
T-Mobile will lay off 5,000 employees, or about 7% of its workforce, in the coming weeks
A heart transplant recipient meets the father of her donor in a special moment. (Source:...
Heart transplant recipient meets father of donor
Lane closures scheduled during construction on Mackinac Bridge
Lane closures scheduled during construction on Mackinac Bridge