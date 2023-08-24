Party on McCarty canceled again for final time

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After being canceled several times throughout the summer due to weather, the final Party on McCarty of the season that was rescheduled for Thursday night has been canceled again due to weather.

The event is a weekly summer concert series at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex to help raise money for facility maintenance and upkeep. Organizers said due to the predictions of rain and storms during the event time, the event is canceled. The concert was set to end with fireworks.

The event will not be rescheduled.

