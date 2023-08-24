Party on McCarty canceled again for final time

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Anna Kathman
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After being canceled several times throughout the summer due to weather, the final Party on McCarty of the season that was rescheduled for Thursday night has been canceled again due to weather.

The event is a weekly summer concert series at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex to help raise money for facility maintenance and upkeep. Organizers said due to the predictions of rain and storms during the event time, the event is canceled. The concert was set to end with fireworks.

The event will not be rescheduled.

Read next:
‘I’m excited for it’: SVSU students moving in, getting ready for school year
SVSU move-in week
Local political expert weighs in on Trump’s absence from GOP primary
Trump skipped Wednesday's Republican debate to speak with Tucker Carlson on X, formerly Twitter.
UAW strike vote tally expected today
Labor expert warns of potential UAW strike in Big Three negotiations
U of M among top three hottest college football teams
University of Michigan

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
"Sparkes Strong" T-shirts
Bay City officer injured in off-duty crash on road to recovery
Bay City commissioners have approved a plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the...
Bay City Bridge Partners looks to city officials for assistance
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

You can submit your photos to WNEM.com/community/user-content/
Check out first day of school photos on TV5 Wake-Up
A Delta Air Lines plane appears in a file photo.
Flooding blocking access to Detroit Metro Airport; check ahead on flight status
You can submit your photos to WNEM.com/community/user-content/
Check out these back to school photos on TV5 Wake-Up!
StubHub's 2023 Top In-Demand College Football Teams
U of M among top three hottest college football teams