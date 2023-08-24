Pizza party to find forever home for pets

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A pizza party was held in mid-Michigan for pets in need of forever homes.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Humane Society of Midland County partnered with G’s Pizzeria in Saginaw to host an adoption event in the parking lot.

The restaurant has been collecting toys for the past few weeks for the humane society.

“We are also doing a toy drive, so if anyone has any toys or heard that they’d like to donate, that will all be going to the Humane Society of Midland County and just come out and meet some dogs,” Hannah Harris, the marketing manager for G’s Pizzeria.

The event ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

