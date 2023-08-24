Pizza party to find forever home for pets

A pizza party was held in mid-Michigan for pets in need of forever homes.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A pizza party was held in mid-Michigan for pets in need of forever homes.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, the Humane Society of Midland County partnered with G’s Pizzeria in Saginaw to host an adoption event in the parking lot.

The restaurant has been collecting toys for the past few weeks for the humane society.

“We are also doing a toy drive, so if anyone has any toys or heard that they’d like to donate, that will all be going to the Humane Society of Midland County and just come out and meet some dogs,” Hannah Harris, the marketing manager for G’s Pizzeria.

The event ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Read next:
Lane closures scheduled during construction on Mackinac Bridge
Mackinac Bridge
FBI agent takes stand on day 2 of Whitmer kidnapping trial
Final three men in Whitmer kidnapping plot to stand trial.
Shaq’s Big Chicken coming to mid-Michigan
Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville
Investigators seize computers, cash from alleged storefront casino
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening brings wind, hail, heavy rain and low tornado...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday evening
Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
"Sparkes Strong" T-shirts
Bay City officer injured in off-duty crash on road to recovery
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

Gladwin Co. Sheriff’s Office announces reduced services after millage failed
Gladwin Co. Sheriff’s Office announces reduced services after millage failed
Lane closures scheduled during construction on Mackinac Bridge
Lane closures scheduled during construction on Mackinac Bridge
A pizza party was held in mid-Michigan for pets in need of forever homes.
Pizza party to find forever home for pets
St. Charles back-to-school rally
School rally welcomes students ahead of first day back