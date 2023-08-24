School rally welcomes students ahead of first day back

The first day of school is less than a week away in the St. Charles Community Schools District.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WNEM) - With the first day of school less than a week away in the St. Charles Community Schools District, leaders want to make sure students are ready to get back to learning.

The district hosted a back-to-school rally at the high school on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Incoming students had the chance to meet the teachers and other school staff, as well as get up to date on vaccines to help stay healthy this year.

“Come in, get acclimated with the building. And for the students who are new to the building, their first chance to come in, walk around and hopefully see everything, talk to their teachers, and get a great feel for it,” said Superintendent Mark Benson.

Students also got to enjoy local food trucks and get their laptops for the year.

Their first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Read next:
Shaq’s Big Chicken coming to mid-Michigan
Shaquille O’Neal-owned chicken restaurant coming to Knoxville
Investigators seize computers, cash from alleged storefront casino
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lane closures scheduled during construction on Mackinac Bridge
Mackinac Bridge
MDHHS releases Tobacco-free report card for school districts
Image depicting a young woman vaping

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening brings wind, hail, heavy rain and low tornado...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday evening
Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
"Sparkes Strong" T-shirts
Bay City officer injured in off-duty crash on road to recovery
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

Gladwin Co. Sheriff’s Office announces reduced services after millage failed
Gladwin Co. Sheriff’s Office announces reduced services after millage failed
Lane closures scheduled during construction on Mackinac Bridge
Lane closures scheduled during construction on Mackinac Bridge
A pizza party was held in mid-Michigan for pets in need of forever homes.
Pizza party to find forever home for pets
A pizza party was held in mid-Michigan for pets in need of forever homes.
Pizza party to find forever home for pets