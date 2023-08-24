School rally welcomes students ahead of first day back

ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WNEM) - With the first day of school less than a week away in the St. Charles Community Schools District, leaders want to make sure students are ready to get back to learning.

The district hosted a back-to-school rally at the high school on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Incoming students had the chance to meet the teachers and other school staff, as well as get up to date on vaccines to help stay healthy this year.

“Come in, get acclimated with the building. And for the students who are new to the building, their first chance to come in, walk around and hopefully see everything, talk to their teachers, and get a great feel for it,” said Superintendent Mark Benson.

Students also got to enjoy local food trucks and get their laptops for the year.

Their first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 28.

