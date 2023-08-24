Shaq’s Big Chicken coming to mid-Michigan

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Shaquille O’Neal’s restaurant Big Chicken is bringing 20 locations to eastern Michigan, with its first location opening in Clio in early 2024.

Big Chicken made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 23. that restaurant operators behind H&D Group Investments have signed a franchise agreement for the 20 new restaurants. Of those, locations are planned to open in Clio, Flint, Saginaw, and Mt. Pleasant.

“Aside from its star-powered backing from Shaquille O’Neal, Big Chicken has a ‘wow’ factor that is rare to come by. I’ve had the privilege of trying a variety of menu offerings at different Big Chicken locations, and both the quality and flavor have been exceptional each time,” said a spokesperson from H&D Group Investments. “It was an easy decision to bring the concept to Michigan, and we’re excited to be a part of the brand.”

Big Chicken’s first location will be in Clio at 11476 N. Linden Road. It is slated to open in early 2024.

Read next:
Investigators seize computers, cash from alleged storefront casino
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lane closures scheduled during construction on Mackinac Bridge
Mackinac Bridge
MDHHS releases Tobacco-free report card for school districts
Image depicting a young woman vaping
Gladwin Co. Sheriff’s Office announces reduced services after millage failed
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from the fire.
Man dies after police standoff, fire, in Bath Township
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
"Sparkes Strong" T-shirts
Bay City officer injured in off-duty crash on road to recovery
Bay City commissioners have approved a plan, setting the stage for work to begin on the...
Bay City Bridge Partners looks to city officials for assistance
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

Jonathan Snider
Investigators seeking help locating missing teen
Investigators seize computers, cash from alleged storefront casino
Boil water advisory lifted for Clio
MDHHS releases Tobacco-free report card for school districts