Shaq’s Big Chicken coming to mid-Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Shaquille O’Neal’s restaurant Big Chicken is bringing 20 locations to eastern Michigan, with its first location opening in Clio in early 2024.

Big Chicken made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 23. that restaurant operators behind H&D Group Investments have signed a franchise agreement for the 20 new restaurants. Of those, locations are planned to open in Clio, Flint, Saginaw, and Mt. Pleasant.

“Aside from its star-powered backing from Shaquille O’Neal, Big Chicken has a ‘wow’ factor that is rare to come by. I’ve had the privilege of trying a variety of menu offerings at different Big Chicken locations, and both the quality and flavor have been exceptional each time,” said a spokesperson from H&D Group Investments. “It was an easy decision to bring the concept to Michigan, and we’re excited to be a part of the brand.”

Big Chicken’s first location will be in Clio at 11476 N. Linden Road. It is slated to open in early 2024.

