Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - More school districts are headed back and before your day starts, here are five things you need to know!

1. First-year Central Michigan University students begin to move onto campus, starting Friday, followed by returning students. The campus has installed electronic controlled doors to strengthen campus security. Campus police will be able to remotely secure the building’s doors in the case of an emergency. CMU’s Fall Semester begins Monday, Aug. 28.

2. Expect the strike vote result of United Auto Workers (UAW) today. This comes after more than a month of negotiations with Big Three automakers. General Motors, Ford and Stellantis are moving at a slow pace for negotiations, according to Shawn Fain, UAW President. Members want better pay, pensions for new hires and more.

3. Several school districts are celebrating the first day of school today! Welcome back, Owosso Public Schools, Shepherd Public Schools, Beal City School District, Durand Area Schools, Corunna Schools, Laingsburg Schools and New Lothrop Schools. Welcome back!

Owosso families should know about a road closure that could get in the way of the 6-12 campus. North Street from M-52 to Hickory Street is closed. Use Middleton Road entrance, Gould Street to North Street or Hickory Street to North Street as alternate routes. Be patient as school traffic is expected to be heavy.



4. It’s going to be hot and humid today and if you need to cool off, head to Symphony Linden. The center on S. Bridge St. offers air conditioning, fruit-infused water, free wi-fi and access to a bathroom. It’s open this and next week, Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

5. St. Charles High School is holding a back-to-school rally today! It’s a chance for students to meet and greet teachers and staff. Plus, the Saginaw Health Department is offering free immunizations and there’s a Chromebook giveaway. It starts at noon.

Catch TV5 Wake-Up 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at Nine every weekday.

