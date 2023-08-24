TV5 announces its high school football Game of the Week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - High school football season is here, and it’s time for the TV5 Friday Night Lights’ Game of the Week, sponsored by Priority Waste.

This week’s Game of the Week is Mt. Pleasant vs. Saginaw Heritage. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

