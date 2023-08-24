U of M among top three hottest college football teams

Ahead of college football season, StubHub has released their 2023 College Football Preview and its list of most in-demand teams.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Ahead of college football season, StubHub has released its 2023 College Football Preview and its list of most in-demand teams.

The Alabama Crimson Tide leads the list of being the most in-demand team, with ticket sales up over 50 percent from last season. The team is outselling the second-place, University of Michigan Wolverines, by 24 percent.

Michigan ranked seventh last season and the Wolverines are outselling all teams based on the number of tickets sold and transactions, StubHub said.

“This is likely to be the last season of college football as we know it, with conferences realigning at a rapid pace and playoff expansion on the horizon. We predict that ticket sales will start to reflect changes in how fans travel, create new rivalries, and spotlight more teams across the country,” Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub, said.

Alabama boasts having three of the top 10 highest-selling games, more than any other team. Also, the Crimson Tide buyers drive demand on the road, with the second biggest spike in ticket price when on the road.

As of Aug. 22, based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales, the ten most in-demand college football teams are:

  • Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Michigan Wolverines
  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  • Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Tennessee Volunteers
  • Georgia Bulldogs
  • Auburn Tigers
  • Florida State Seminoles
  • Texas A&M Aggies
  • Colorado Buffaloes

The two top-selling games of the season belong to Ohio State. The games on the road against Notre Dame and Michigan take that title.

