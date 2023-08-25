AG’s Office: Follow emergency orders for storms, avoid scams

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan residents are being reminded by Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel to follow all emergency orders after severe weather swept through the state.

The weather flooded communities, damaged homes, and brought down trees and powerlines which has left hundreds of thousands without power.

According to the Associated Press, five people died as a result.

Anyone who sees downed lines or power poles near homes, businesses, or on commutes are advised to treat the line as though it’s energized, the AG’s office said, adding citizens should stay away by 30 feet or more and report the issue to the local energy provider.

Citizens also should use caution in all flooded areas. The AG’s office said no attempts should be made to wade into or drive through flooded areas since the depth and condition of the road is not always clear. Additionally, citizens should adhere to all barricades and follow the posted detours.

The state of Michigan provides storm aftermath recovery steps on the MIREADY website, which includes a webpage on how to recover from a disaster.

Nessel provided the following three Consumer Alerts to help everyone know their rights and responsibilities:

The AG’s office also provided the following steps to help homeowners avoid being scammed:

Breathe Take time to absorb what happened and don’t make any rash decisions before doing your homework, the AG’s office said, adding that is especially true if someone is approached by anyone who says they can fix a home right away – but only if their “help” is accepted right now. Legitimate home repair contractors understand homeowners need time to do research before paying them or signing any contracts.

The homeowner should talk to their insurance agent or company Homeowners need to carefully review their insurance policy to determine what damage may be covered and the deductible amount, the AG’s office said. Homeowners should then contact their homeowner’s insurance agent or company, write down questions and the answers provided, along with a list of whom they talked to and when. Knowing what insurance will cover will help determine repair costs and prioritize repairs based on safety and need.

Homeowners need to do their homework on repair contractors Follow the tips found provided by the AG’s office. The tips include ensuring that the selected home repair contractor is licensed, insured, well-regarded by friends and neighbors, and being comfortable with their complaint history (if one exists).

Get everything in writing, never pay in cash, and never pay in full up front Ensure all promises, quotes, and expectations are put in writing in a contract and carefully review before signing, the AG’s office said. Paying for a home repair using a credit card is recommended, since credit cards provide an added protection to dispute a charge if the repair is not completed. Never pay for an entire home repair up front. To ensure that all work is completed in accordance with the contract terms and expectations, arrange to pay for only part of the work up front and pay for the rest of the work once it is completed.



Anyone experiencing power outages are encouraged to share their outage experience online through the Department’s Outage Feedback Form.

To file a complaint with the Attorney General, or get additional information, contact the Consumer Protection Team by calling 1-517-335-7599 or by filling out a complaint form online.

