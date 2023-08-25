Burned building debris frustrates Buena Vista Twp. residents, officials

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Frustration is growing in Buena Vista Township over the mess from a burned building that has been sitting in the same spot for months.

“If we had the funds, that site would’ve been cleaned up by now for sure,” said Torrie Lee, the Buena Vista Township manager.

If you live in Saginaw County’s Buena Vista Township, you’ve probably had your own opinion about the rubble that used to be the Welcome Inn and Suites.

“Besides being an eyesore, it is a hazard,” said George Drain, a resident of the township.

About half a million dollars was awarded to get demolition started on the building, which was shut down in 2016, but a fire back in January put those plans on hold.

“Here we are, almost in September of ‘23 and this building has still not been demolished,” Drain said.

People in the township like Drain are starting to wonder what’s going on with the allocated money and when the rubble will be cleaned up.

“Somehow or another we are still here with this site being an eyesore for our township,” Drain said.

There have been questions, but not a lot of answers.

Almost a year ago, Lee stood in front of the old Welcome Inn with Congressman Dan Kildee announcing the news of the money awarded for the building’s demolition.

But, now Lee said she can’t even get a call back from the County Treasurer’s Office or Kildee’s office for an update on where those funds are.

“I’ve contacted him via email. I’ve tried to contact him in person by just popping up and going to the office. I’ve contacted him by phone. And again, for the last four months, I have not received a response from the county treasurer,” Lee said.

Safety is the biggest concern for the area at the moment.

“Obviously you got to bring in a lot of field dirt to fill in where the basements were, but right now those are wide open,” Drain said. “So, if a kid walked through here and fell down in there, they could be hurt. They could be hurt really bad,” Drain said.

Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams said people go to the site to salvage through the debris.

“‘Cause what we get a lot of times is a lot of scrappers like to come and see what they can salvage from the debris,” Williams said. “And for us, it uses up our resources to have to come down here and kick people out, let them know that it’s unsafe. Basically, we just really need it and want it cleaned up.”

The township manager said she is as frustrated as anyone.

“I would like the site to be cleaned up, yesterday and not still waiting to find out exactly when we can expect to receive the funding,” she said.

Lee said she believes the county treasurer is still working with HUD to get the money.

TV5 has reached out to Kildee’s office for comment but has not yet heard back.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.