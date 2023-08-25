Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’

Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland Park, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Carlos Santana is apologizing for comments that weren’t so “smooth.”

The apology comes after a video of the musician making anti-transgender comments during a concert in New Jersey in July resurfaced recently on social media.

He said, in part, that “a woman is a woman, and a man is a man – that’s it.”

On Thursday, he posted a public apology on his Facebook page and said his comments were insensitive.

He wrote, “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”

Santana said he realizes his comments hurt people and that was not his intent, and he sincerely apologizes to the transgender community and everyone he offended.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
4 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening brings wind, hail, heavy rain and low tornado...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday evening
A 29-year-old Flint woman is in custody following a murder at a Genesee County rest stop Friday...
Sheriff: Woman in custody following murder at rest stop
TV5 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Strong-severe storms possible this evening
Shaq’s Big Chicken coming to mid-Michigan

Latest News

Sheriff: Woman in custody following murder at rest stop
Sheriff: Woman in custody following murder at rest stop
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Judge blocks Texas ban on gender-affirming medical care for trans minors, state expected to appeal
A woman in Iowa signed an egg 72 years ago, and it was found in New York. KCCI, JOHN...
72-year-old egg signed in Iowa found in NYC
A woman in Iowa signed an egg 72 years ago, and it was found in New York. KCCI, JOHN...
72-year-old egg signed in Iowa found in NYC
Laura Bowling poses with her daughter Sarah Bowling in the dorm room she lived in 33 years ago.
Mom, daughter have same dorm room 33 years apart: ‘I just couldn’t believe it’