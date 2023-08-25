Drying out with a mainly quiet forecast on Friday before a nice weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a noisy evening last night, you will find today more quiet regarding the forecast. Humid conditions do linger, but comfortable weather is in sight. Be ready for temperatures to be below average in the 7 Day forecast.

Temperatures are seasonal today with partly cloudy skies. (WNEM)

Today - The storms have moved out and today we can catch our breath with a mainly dry forecast. Plan on cloud cover to still hang around, but there will be moment of sunshine that break through the clouds. The humidity of yesterday is coming back, but it will be a touch lower today. Still expect a humid or sticky feeling outside. Highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s with winds out of the north at 5-10mph. Some of the high school football games got postponed or delayed due to weather, so it is good news that matchups tonight won’t have much of an issue. Game temperatures start in the 70s, and slip into the 60s by the fourth quarter. Most of the games will be dry, but rain chances increase late in the evening. Take the TV5 First Alert Weather app with you to the game.

Humidity is still around for today, but conditions improve over the next few days. (WNEM)

Tonight - Mostly cloudy skies remain overnight as rain chances reach their highest point. A boundary to our north slips into mid-Michigan while many are sleeping. Scattered showers are expected very late Friday, overnight and lingering into the weekend. Lows fall into the low to mid 60s with northerly winds remaining light around 7mph.

Weekend is looking nice and comfortable with only a few showers to be spotty tomorrow. (WNEM)

Saturday - Rain chances lingering into the weekend, but tomorrow isn’t a total washout. The rain showers will be higher in the morning, but it is possible for a few spotty showers into the afternoon. Simply monitor the interactive radar through the next 36 hours. The humid conditions finally fall during the day Saturday, so plan on it being more comfortable for your outdoor plans. Highs will be below average and cool with highs in the low 70s.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, spotty showers are possible throughout the day. (WNEM)

