EF1 tornado confirmed in Livingston County

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado entered Livingston County Thursday night.

According to NWS, the tornado caused EF1 damage with winds up to 90 mph near West Branch Red Cedar River on Aug. 24.

The tornado tracked east-northeast to I-96.

According to officials, the storm survey is still ongoing and more details will be released later Friday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening brings wind, hail, heavy rain and low tornado...
First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday evening
TV5 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Strong-severe storms possible this evening
Shaq’s Big Chicken coming to mid-Michigan
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
5 people die in Michigan storms; tornado confirmed
Jonathan Snider
Investigators seeking help locating missing teen

Latest News

One person is dead after crashes on I-96 in Williamston
At least one dead from crashes along I-96 near Williamston
Grant funds MSU program to evaluate preschoolers’ problem behavior
Here's a look at some of the stories we are working on.
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 25
Tree falls on home, killing one in Lansing
AG’s Office: Follow emergency orders for storms, avoid scams