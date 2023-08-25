Flint Mayor, Ashley Capital sign Buick City redevelopment plan

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Ashley Capital Senior Vice President Susan Harvey signed the brownfield plan for the redevelopment of Buick City.

The signing took place on Friday, Aug. 25, following the Flint City Council’s approval of the plan on Aug. 14.

Ashley Capital plans to develop a state-of-the-art industrial park at the site. The project is expected to bring about 3,000 jobs to the city of Flint; the jobs could pay upwards of $17 per hour, the city of Flint said.

“I want to thank our corporate neighbor Ashley Capital for taking another step forward with us as they continue to develop the new Flint Commerce Center,” Mayor Neeley said. “This is a gamechanger for our community as we look to close the opportunity gap in neighborhoods that have weathered years of disinvestment. We can look forward to 3,000 good paying jobs on Flint’s north side as a result of this redevelopment, and I am so proud to welcome Ashley Capital to our community.”

