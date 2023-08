SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Here is a look at the forecasts for the second night of Friday Night Lights games for week 1.

Friday Night Lights Ogemaw vs. Gladwin face for week 1 high school football. (WNEM)

Friday Night Lights De La Salle at Davison is picking back up in the action after a rain delay Thursday night. (WNEM)

Friday Night Lights USA vs. Saginaw MLS meet for week 1 action on Friday night. (WNEM)

Friday Night Lights Flint Kearsley at Flint-CA is taking the gridiron. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.